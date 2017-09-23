Ohio State Buckeyes set to kick off against UNLV Rebels

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s game day, football fans.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off against University of Nevada-Las Vegas at 12pm at Ohio Stadium.

This is the final non-conference game before OSU dives into Big 10 play next week. The Buckeyes sacked Army last week 38-7 after an unexpected defeat at the hands of Oklahoma the week before. So far this season, OSU is 2-1 and stands at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.

UNLV had two weeks to prepare for the game and is coming off a win over Idaho.

The Big Ten Network will carry the game, and you can listen to it on any Ohio State radio affiliate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

