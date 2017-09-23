One killed, one injured in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an a two-vehicle accident in Ross County.

It happened around 10:15am on US-35 at Pleasant Valley Road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown by MedFlight to an unknown hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

