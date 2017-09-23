One person in custody after police pursuit in Licking County

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is in custody after a police pursuit that ended with a crash on Interstate 70, according to the Heath Police Department.

The pursuit began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Newark. The occupants were also suspected of other theft related offenses in the Newark area.

The car fled from the area of State Route 79 in Heath and reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Shawn Mason, struck a vehicle on SR 79 and South 30th Street and continued fleeing.

Mason crashed again as he turned from SR 70 to I-70 westbound. He continued on I-70 westbound until he crashed again and crossed the median and began going eastbound on I-70. It was there that Mason ran over stop sticks laid down by the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. He crashed through guardrails and came to a stop.

Mason was taken into custody.

The vehicle that Mason struck on SR 79 at South 30th Street hasn’t been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Heath Police.