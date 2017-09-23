Serial groper due in court after assaults near two Columbus college campuses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A serial groper who has put college students on edge will be in court again Saturday morning.

Lonnie Sturdivant, 60, was arrested Friday after three women accused him of groping them at two Central Ohio college campuses — one at Capital University and two more at a bar near Ohio State University’s campus. This isn’t Sturdivant’s first run-in with the law either. He is a registered sex offender and has been in and out of jail for the last seven years.

Last year, Sturdivant was arrested after touching a female student at the Ohio Union on OSU’s campus. In 2015, he was arrested for two more fondling-related incidents at Columbus State Community College and at a Panera Bread near OSU.

Many of Sturdivant’s crimes happened just weeks and even days apart. Between January 2013 and March 2017, he was sentenced to jail for sexual imposition more than 10 times.

Sturdivant’s most recent crimes have OSU students on edge.

“I think it’s scary,” said OSU student Hannah Tomaszewski. “This is a frequented street by all students, a lot of students, and so it’s scary to think that this guy is doing this. This could happen to you one night when you’re trying to go out or go home.”

Sturdivant will be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court at 9am. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of sexual imposition and one count of aggravated trespassing.