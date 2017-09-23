Sheriff: Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Knox County

KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide west of Centerburg, a release said Saturday.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on State Route 36 west Centerburg.

Dispatchers were not immediately able to confirm when they retrieved the 911 call.

The Knox County Sheriff says no other information is available at this time as officers attempt to make contact with family members.

