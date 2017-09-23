U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anita Martin

Martin is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Martin is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Thomas Hutcheison

Hutcheison is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for breaking and entering.

Hutcheison is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Saeed Muse

Muse, also known as Isse Salad, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Muse is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Gildardo Quezada

Quezada is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Quezada is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.