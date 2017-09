COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a thief caught on camera stealing porch furniture.

The man reportedly walked up to the porch of a home on Bryden Road Sept. 4 and nabbed two items before walking away.

Police say he “looks to be balding, has a beard/mustache & a hand in his pants.”

Anyone who recognizes this thief is asked to contact Detective J. Martin at 614-645-1436 or jmartin@columbuspolice.org.