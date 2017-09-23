VIDEO: Hunters in Arkansas wrangle 525 pound gator

DUMAS, AR (WFLA/NBC News) – It’s alligator hunting season in Arkansas, and two men got the big one and kept it.

Armed with a GoPro camera and harpoons, the men headed to a swamp on their property.

They said they see big gators all the time, but this was over the top.

“He kinda floated up and held his ground more or less,” Warren Parker told KARK. “I felt he was the dominant gator in the area.”

“I could just tell he was real heavy,” said John Manues. “Strong. He was very powerful. As far as falling in, no sir, I’m not scared of the water.”

After a 20-minute battle, the pair was able to wrestle the massive gator into their boat.

The animal weighed in at 525 pounds and is almost 12 feet long.