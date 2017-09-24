Columbus City Schools will dismiss early Monday due to heat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — All Columbus City Schools will dismiss early on Monday, Sept. 25, due to expected high temperatures.

CCS spokesperson Scott Varner said this is rare for the district, adding that 40 buildings in the district do not have building-wide air conditioning.

Storm Team 4 predicts lots of sun Monday with a high of 87.

Varner said high schools and middle schools will dismiss at 12pm. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1pm.

All sports and after-school activities will be cancelled.

Parents are asked to make alternative arrangements to meet their students at the bus stop or pick them up early. Varner said children in kindergarten through second grade will not be let off the bus unless a parent is present to meet them.

The district released a full statement:

With high temperatures causing extreme conditions in many of our buildings, we will be initiating an early dismissal for all students tomorrow, Monday, September 25. High school and middle school students will be dismissed starting at noon. Students in our elementary, K-6, and K-8 schools will be dismissed starting at 1:00pm.

Families need to make alternative plans to meet children at the bus stop early or arrange for early pick-up at the school. All after-school sports and extra-curricular activities are also cancelled for Monday afternoon.

Teachers and staff will remain at the buildings until the end of the regular day, should families have any questions or concerns. Check online, on aocial media, and on the CCS Mobile App for updates.

