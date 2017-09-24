Fatal accident closes I-70 east in Licking County

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — A fatal accident has closed Interstate 70 east in Licking County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at least one person has died in a car crash on I-70 east at State Route 256. The east bound lanes are completely closed at this time. Troopers expect the closure to last for some time.

Dispatchers for the Ohio State Highway Patrol could not confirm how many vehicles were involved and were not able to disclose the identify of the victim at this time.

