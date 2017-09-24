Indiana mother charged in SUV-train collision that killed two children

HENRYVILLE, IN (WCMH) — An Indiana mother is facing charges after investigators say she slammed her vehicle into a train, killing two of her children.

According to WAVE-TV, Wyatt James Isaac Fouch, 4, and Adalynn Noel Fouch, 5, were killed on June 28 when the SUV their mother was driving was struck by a train heading from Louisville, Kentucky to Cincinnati. The force of the collision ripped the vehicle in half. Their mother, Ericka Fouch, 29, was also injured, but survived the crash.

Authorities told WAVE that while Fouch was in the ambulance, a Lieutenant heard her admit to taking drugs about an hour before the crash. A standard blood sample was taken from Fouch, and the results showed she had THC and methamphetamine in her system.

“Based on the information I had, it was my strong belief this was going to be a criminal investigation from the very beginning,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WAVE. “If you drive after using drugs and cause a collision that kills people, I’m going to come after you.”

Fouch has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.

“It’s sad and it is essentially not an easy thing to do to take someone in a state of grief and bring more hardship on their life, but that was a decision Ms. Fouch made to use drugs and drive with her children in the car,” Mull said.

Fouch is expected to appear in court on Monday.