One dead in crash on East Broad Street on east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police confirm one person is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon on East Broad Street at the ramp to I-270 northbound on the east side.

It happened around 12:47pm. According to Columbus Police, a vehicle was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of East Broad Street and struck oncoming traffic.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one adult was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and two juveniles were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

East Broad Street is closed over I-270 and the ramp from I-270 south to East Broad Street is closed.

