CRAWFORD CO., OH (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a jet ski crash on a farm pond in Tod Township Sunday.

It happened around 6:32pm.

An 18-year-old woman was on a jet ski when she was struck by another jet ski. She was taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.