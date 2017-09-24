Police: One person in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus.

Police were called to the area of 2372 Howey Road around 6:34pm on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Dispatchers say a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

