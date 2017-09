WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Three inmates were found unresponsive in the Trumbull County jail just after 7 a.m Sunday morning.

According to Major Dan Mason of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the three male inmates were revived at the jail with Narcan.

They were then taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the jail’s staff and the Trumbull Ashtabula Group.