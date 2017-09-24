Two men linked in trio of bank robberies

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Investigators suspect a trio of bank robberies from earlier this year may be connected to one another, and officials are asking for help finding the suspects involved.

The robberies in Clintonville, Sunbury and Marengo all happened a few hours apart on May 15, but they’re linked together through a similar getaway vehicle: a dark gray or black 4-door midsize sedan.

The Chase Bank at 655 N. High St. in Columbus and the Middlefield Bank at 492 W. Cherry St. in Sunbury were the first two to get hit. The suspect in both of those robberies is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a camo baseball cap and a white or cream-colored shirt.

The US Bank at 28 S. Main St. in Marengo was robbed by a black male wearing blue jeans, an Adidas windbreaker with three stripes down the sleeve, red baseball cap and black shoes.

A description of the driver in the suspect vehicle has not been identified, but investigators believe the two suspects above acted as drivers.

In all three robberies, the suspect handed the teller a threatening note and demanded cash.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.