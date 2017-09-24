Wayne National Forest waiving fees to mark Public Lands Day

By Published:
Wayne National Forest file photo

NELSONVILLE, OH (AP) — The Wayne National Forest is marking National Public Lands Day by waiving fees for many of its recreation sites and trails.

The forest in eastern Ohio has set Sept. 30 as a fee-free day.

The fee waiver will apply to all recreation sites not on the National Recreation Reservation System. That means fees will still be charged for most campgrounds and group picnic shelters.

The forest’s 400 miles of multi-use trails also will be available for the day without a fee or permit. Those include horse, all-terrain vehicle, off-highway motorcycle, mountain bike and hiking trails.

The nonprofit Rural Action also is joining government, citizens and community groups in Appalachian Ohio to offer a host of related activities from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s