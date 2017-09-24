Wayne National Forest waiving fees to mark Public Lands Day

NELSONVILLE, OH (AP) — The Wayne National Forest is marking National Public Lands Day by waiving fees for many of its recreation sites and trails.

The forest in eastern Ohio has set Sept. 30 as a fee-free day.

The fee waiver will apply to all recreation sites not on the National Recreation Reservation System. That means fees will still be charged for most campgrounds and group picnic shelters.

The forest’s 400 miles of multi-use trails also will be available for the day without a fee or permit. Those include horse, all-terrain vehicle, off-highway motorcycle, mountain bike and hiking trails.

The nonprofit Rural Action also is joining government, citizens and community groups in Appalachian Ohio to offer a host of related activities from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.