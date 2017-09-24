World’s top riders compete in 20th New Albany Classic

NEW ALBANY (WCMH) — Thousands took advantage of a hot and sunny day to attend the New Albany Classic Sunday. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event which has now raised $32 million to benefit the Center for Family Safety and Healing. Founder Abigail Wexner has long been a champion for victims of domestic violence.

With carnival rides, face-painting, a petting zoo and many other activities, it is a day of family fun. But the centerpiece is a world-class horse jumping competition.

Some of the top riders in the world come to compete for $125,000 in prize money.

Fan of the sport lined up to collect autographs from riders. Local favorite Ali Wolff, who attended the event as a child, is here now as a professional rider.

“I just had a friend say, ‘Wow, Ohio’s really become a show jumping destination’,” Wolff said. “This is amazing. This is the place to be and new Albany helped kick start that.”

Another major draw to Sunday’s event was a concert by Nick Jonas. It is the second appearance at the event for Jonas. He appeared with his brothers as The Jonas Brothers at the New Albany event ten years ago.

Karen Days, president of The Center for Family Safety and Healing, said 100 percent of the proceeds from the event benefit the Center.

“We deal with child sexual abuse, child sexual assault, teen dating violence,” Days said. “We deal with the typical domestic violence that most people think about and elder abuse. So every day through our doors come those who we need to restore hope.”