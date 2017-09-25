Alzheimer’s Walk hosts record numbers, despite heat

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The blazing sun and hot temperatures didn’t stop the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association from having the largest walk in their history.

More than 4,000 people walked the streets of Columbus Sunday with the goal of raising over $800,000.

Jerome Mescher, who’s living with Alzheimer’s, tried to describe the feeling to walkers.

Mescher said, “See, it starts small and then you notice small, intermittent changes, and you tell yourself you’re overreacting.”

The walk started almost 30 years ago. At the first walk, there were roughly a few hundred walkers- a big difference compared to today.

Even though the walk has ended, you can still donate to the cause here.

