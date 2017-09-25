Amazing temperature turnaround this month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – What a difference a couple of weeks can make! After digging out of a 23 day slump with not a single day with an average temperature above normal, the heat gates opened up.

The past 11 days (including today, Monday) have notched above normal temperatures, and we are not done yet. Officially today, we have our average temperature for the month slightly above normal!

This is an incredible feat, considering 2 weeks ago, we were pacing along to have the coldest September on record if something didn’t change.

Since then, we have seen a remarkable turnaround in temperatures. The warm-up was forecast, but to the extent that it would take just 11 days to wipe out the cold start was pretty incredible.

As of today (September 25th) we are now technically above normal for the average temperature for the month by about 1/5th of a degree.

Here is the forecast departure from normal for the next 5 days:

+15° Tuesday

+11° Wednesday

+2° Thursday

-2° Friday

-4° Saturday

Bottom line, we are going to finish the month of September in the books as an above normal month temperature wise!

September could end up tied for the most 90° days this year

5 days in June

2 days in July

1 day in August

4 days in September (Tuesday could be 5th day)

Also, our average number of 90° days in the month of September is 2 days, and those usually happen early. However, we have not set any heat records yet.

Our 91° high temperature today tied for our 3rd warmest high temp of the year:

93° June 12th

93° June 16th

91° June 17th

91° July 19th

91° September 23rd

91° September 24th

91° September 25th (today, tied 3rd)

90° June 11th

90° June 18th

90° July 18th

90° August 21st

90° September 21st

How often do we see 90° heat this late in the year?

Today was the 5th time we cracked 90 on this date. In total, from September 26th – December 31st, we have only had 13 days on record in the 90s!

date # of 90s max temp 23-Sep 7 93 24-Sep 4 92 25-Sep 5 93 26-Sep 4 92 27-Sep 2 90 28-Sep 1 92 29-Sep 1 96 30-Sep 1 92 5-Oct 1 90 7-Oct 1 91 8-Oct 1 90 15-Oct 1 90

The forecast heading into October looks for a cool down, but it could be a blip:

It is going to cool down a lot as we head into the end of the week and the weekend. In fact, we could see our coldest morning on Sunday since Mid-May.

Here is a look at what we could see early Sunday morning. I think we could see a few low lying spots to the north and east that could be in the upper 30s to start the day on Sunday.

None of these readings are records, but are chilly, running at least 10-15 degrees below normal.

Below is the 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, it shows better chances for above normal temperatures for the better part of the 1st week of October.

The 8-14 day forecast (Oct 3rd – 9th) looks like we have even better chances for above normal temperatures. So while we have a cool down later this week, we will see a quick rebound it appears next week into next weekend.

If you ever have any questions about heat, temperatures, climate or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave