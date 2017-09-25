Better Call Jackson: Franklin County Auditor’s property value reappraisal has homeowners seeing red

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A home is the largest investment most of us will ever make, and you want your home to maintain value, that’s when I got a call from a viewer, upset, after the Franklin County Auditor reappraisal increased her property value from $100,000 to $150,000. That homeowner is not alone.

Nathaniel Foote of Galloway said, “There was a certain figure and it was like whoa, my taxes are gonna go up maybe 10-15 percent and I said, ‘Wow, that’s a lot.’”

Why are values higher in some areas? After a sag in the housing market in 2011, central Ohio has gone on a roll. This is now a buyers’ market. The county auditor’s office scheduled informal value review schedules through the end of September.  If you disagree with the tentative value of your property, you can discuss it with an appraiser.

“What we’ve tried to communicate and educate the public is that property value increases are not anywhere near the dollar for dollar increases in their property taxes,” Said Dave O’ Neil. He is the Director of Communications for the Franklin County Auditor’s Office. The county auditor has scheduled public meetings to discuss the reappraisals.

There are meetings set for the remainder of September.

Monday, Sept. 25
Tuesday, Sept. 26
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Makoy Center

5462 N Center St
Hilliard, OH

43026

***

Wednesday, Sept. 27
Thursday, Sept. 28
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Franklin County Courthouse Aud
373 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215

 

