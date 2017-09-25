Better Call Jackson: What’s causing the brown water in Baltimore, Ohio?

BALTIMORE, OH (WCMH) — Most people never think twice about drinking water from their home faucet, but that’s not the case in Baltimore, Ohio.

For years, the village boasted the best water in the Midwest until it suddenly turned brown.

“It’s not too good. I would think you know it doesn’t seem fair you pay that much for water you can’t drink,” says lifelong resident John Gilmer.

Now, you’ll find clothing, dishwashers, tubs and sinks all stained by the water throughout the village.

Butch Crumm moved to Baltimore 20 years ago to enjoy the water. Now, his family takes showers at the health club and doesn’t wash white clothes at home. They also only drink bottled water.

“Its all about iron. It’s bad. It’s just bad,” Crumm said.

So what’s causing the brown water and why do only some homeowners have the issue? Mike Jackson take those questions to the mayor of Baltimore, Ohio tonight on NBC4 at 6.

