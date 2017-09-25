Church usher being called a hero after shooting

By Published:

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee Sunday.

Police said Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Samson then entered the sanctuary of the building through the front door.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, Engle, who is an usher at the church, confronted Samson. Engle was then pistol-whipped by Samson. The two got into a scuffle before Samson shot himself in the chest.

Engle, who has a carry permit, went out to his car to get a gun, despite suffering a head injury.

Engle then went back inside the church to confront Samson and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

Engle declined an on-camera interview but did send a statement.

When complimented about his heroism, Engle said, “I do not want to be labeled a hero. The real heroes are the police, first responders, medical staff and doctors who have helped me and everyone affected. My hope is for privacy for all involved.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s