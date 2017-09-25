Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James expands his criticism of President Trump

Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James answers questions during the NBA basketball team media day, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 

INDEPENDENCE, OH (AP) — Center stage as usual, LeBron James grabbed the microphone and took off.

During a free-wheeling, 45-minute news conference Monday, James discussed his future in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving’s departure this summer, his displeasure with President Donald Trump, his hopes to lure good friend Dwyane Wade to the Cavaliers and the team’s chances of winning another NBA title.

He held court during a media day that became James’ personal state of the union.

James said he doesn’t regret calling Trump “a bum” on Twitter. He added Trump doesn’t understand how many kids are looking up to the president of the United States for guidance, leadership and words of encouragement.

James said, “That’s what makes me more sick than anything.”

He referred to Trump as “that guy” in remarks at Cleveland’s media day, and said the president “doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country.”

He said his previous comments that he would finish his career with the Cavaliers haven’t changed. However, the three-time champion said he won’t make a decision on his future until after the upcoming season.

“That’s why I sit up here today,” he said, “still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful.”

