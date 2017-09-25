Columbus City Schools to dismiss early Tuesday due to heat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — All Columbus City Schools will dismiss early due to high temperatures for the second day in a row.

Columbus City Schools spokesperson Scott Varner said all schools will dismiss early on Tuesday, Sept. 26. All high school and middle school students will be dismissed at 12pm. All elementary, K-6 and K-8 schools will be dismissed at 1pm.

The schools will serve lunch for all students before the early dismissal.

All afternoon buses will complete their normal routes about 2.5 hours earlier than usual. Parents need to make plans to meet their children at the bus stop or make alternative plans for picking their children up from school.

After school activities and sports practices are canceled. Latchkey will remain open and welcome students at 1pm.

All teachers and other staff will remain at the schools for the full day.

For any more information, families are asked to call (614) 365-8888.