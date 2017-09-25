Crawford Co. Sheriff searching for teen missing from Bucyrus area

BUCYRUS, OH (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

According to the Crawford Count Sheriff’s Office, Alec Webb, 16, was reported missing earlier this month. Webb was last seen at Wynford High School around 2:27pm on Sept. 12. The sheriff’s office says Webb was reportedly in Nevada, Ohio, but several attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or the Crawford County Juvenile Court.

