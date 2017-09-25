Fan distributions help cool Columbus neighbors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some Columbus neighbors were in need of cooling down as temperatures climbed on Monday.

That’s where LifeCare Alliance comes in. For 20 years, the program has distributed fans to those in need during hot, humid summers. They have already given out 2,000 fans this summer.

The donated fans cost about $20. But once plugged in, they can lower the temperature of a room by 10 degrees.

Rebecca Hurd was one of the LifeCare Alliance workers helping people can stay cool on Monday.

“Being able to deliver to someone face to face and know that you’re making a difference in their life is just really fulfilling,” Hurd said. “We get to do that every day. We say we’re nourishing the human spirit and I really feel like that’s true day to day.”

Kenneth Fessler is grateful for it all. His home was almost 90 degrees during the heatwave, but he said: “sometimes it feels like it’s 110 in here… like an oven without the fan.”

He’s happy the fan will help his 14-year-old rescue dog as well: “She’ll be laying over there not before long.”

If you would like to help, you can donate a fan to LifeCare Alliance by bringing one to any local fire station. For more information, call 614-437-2870.