Former firefighter enters plea in decade-old abduction case

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A former Columbus firefighter has pleaded in an abduction case more than a decade old.

Timothy Durbin was found guilty after entering an Alford plea to a charge of abduction on Monday.

According to prosecutors, an Alford plea means the defendant admits the evidence to be presented against them would likely persuade a judge or jury to find a guilty plea, but the defendant does not actually admit guilt.

“Today’s Alford plea is a compromise,” said Delaware County First Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Rohrer. “While the defendant will not face the maximum penalties he might have gotten if he’d gone to trial, there is a certainty of punishment through the justice system.”

In 2015, Durbin was indicted on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping. The victim, who was less than 10 years old at the time, accused Durbin of crimes spanning 13 months across 2003 and 2004.

“Today’s plea brings closure to the family,” Rohrer said.

Durbin, 53, will be sentenced on Nov. 14.