Handgun, $2k in tools stolen in SE Columbus car break-in

By Published:
Columbus police have released three images of a suspect wanted in a theft of tools and a handgun.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are reminding the public not to leave valuables in vehicles after a suspect stole a gun earlier this month.

Columbus police released three photos of a man who police say broke into a car on Greenville Road at 3am on Sept. 7.

The man stole a handgun and about $2,000 worth of tools before fleeing the southwest Columbus scene.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the division’s auto theft unit at 614-645-2006.

 

