Michael Jordan weighs in on Pres. Trump’s disinvite of Warriors

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, former NBA basketball players Kareem Abdul Jabbar, left, and Michael Jordan, center, depart after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Jordan voiced his support for freedom of speech and peaceful protest in a Sept. 24, 2017, statement to the Charlotte Observer following President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind a White House invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is voicing his support for freedom of speech and peaceful protest following President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to celebrate with Trump at the White House.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Friday that he didn’t want to go to the White House and Trump said the next day that he was no longer invited.

Jordan tells the Charlotte Observer in a statement that “those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.” The Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend adds that he supports the league, its players “and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

Jordan didn’t mention Trump by name in his statement.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s