Middle school football coach charged with raping juvenile

By Published:
Gary Stratford

HEBRON, OH (WCMH) — A middle school football coach is in jail Monday after being charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile female over the weekend.

According to Licking County court records, Gary Stratford faces one count of rape after an incident that took place Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Stratford is accused of providing a girl with alcohol and asking her to sleep in bed with him. He is also accused of assaulting her in bed. The girl’s age is not listed in court documents.

Stratford, 36, is being held in the Licking County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is ordered to stay away from anyone under the age of 18. Additional charges are pending.

According to the Lakewood Local School District Board of Education records, Stratford was contracted to coach 8th grade boys football this fall at Lakewood Elementary School.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s