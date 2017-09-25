NBC’s Megyn Kelly says she’s ‘done with politics’ on debut

By Published:
FILE - Megyn Kelly poses on the set of her new show, "Megyn Kelly Today" at NBC Studios on Thursday, Sept, 21, 2017, in New York. Kelly's talk show debuted Monday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. EDT. Kelly made her debut as a morning TV host on NBC Monday with the declaration that she’s "kind of done with politics for now." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly made her debut as an NBC morning TV host on Monday with the declaration that she’s “kind of done with politics for now.”

The former Fox News Channel anchor was in the thick of it during the 2016 presidential campaign, most notably when then-candidate Donald Trump turned on her following her sharp questioning of him in a debate.

Kelly, who is now hosting the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show, said she hoped viewers would “have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear and maybe a little hope” to start the day.

She interviewed the cast of NBC’s revived comedy “Will & Grace” on her debut program.

