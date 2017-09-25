Ohio man gets prison time for death of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

By Published:

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A Warren man found guilty of three felony charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy was sentenced on Monday.

Arthur Harper was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

In August, a jury found Harper guilty of murder, felonious assault and child endangering.

Police said he was babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Russell Cottrill, last November when the boy suffered head trauma. He later died at the hospital.

Monday morning, the child’s mother addressed the court begging the court for the maximum sentence allowed.

“I will never see my son grow up, never see him get his first girlfriend, go to school, go to college, get married,” she said. “All that was taken from me.”

Judge Peter Kontos told Harper that if it were up to him, he’d “never see the light of day again.”

In addressing Harper, Judge Kontos said the injuries that the child received weren’t an accident, saying he tossed the kid around, hitting the child’s head on the ground on many occasions.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s