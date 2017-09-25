Olentangy players score points, raise money at the same time

COLUMBUS, Ohio —  When James Rosenberry snaps the football back to the holder, he’s doing more than his job. He’s raising awareness for a disease which has directly affected his family. Rosenberry along with his Olentangy High School special teams teammates Josh Petrone and Braydon Chitty, are raising money to cure childhood cancer.

James’ sister, Jill, was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma in 2007. She endured chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant. She’s been cancer-free for nearly 6 years and she’s currently a freshman in high school.

As of this writing, the players have raised nearly $4,000 toward the cause.

If you’d like to support the mission, here’s how to learn more about their fundraising.

https://www.kick-it.org/games/2017/07/olentangy-braves-specialists

 

