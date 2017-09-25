Diaper Need Awareness Week helps families in need get diapers

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– This week is Diaper Need Awareness Week, an initiative designed to get diapers to families in need.

The initiative, which goes from September 25 to October 1, was started by The National Diaper Bank Network.

One in three families struggle without enough diapers.

There are a number of ways you can help supply diapers. You can visit a diaper bank in your area, such as the Columbus Diaper Bank, and donate a box or bag of diapers. You can also make a monetary donation to a number of different organizations.

Some of those organizations include the Columbus Diaper Coalition, the Columbus Diaper Bank, or through the Healthy Mom&Baby Wipe Out Diaper Need drive– where one donated dollar buys six diapers.

For more information on how to help, donate, or host your own diaper drive, click here.

