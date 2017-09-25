Puppy abandoned at airport has new family

LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV) A puppy abandoned with a heartbreaking note inside a restroom at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport this summer will soon be with a new family.

Chewy was found inside a bathroom with a handwritten note left by his owner. The note tells the story of domestic abuse and the owner’s rush to escape her abuser.

The note reads: “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight,” adding that the puppy was also kicked by the owner’s boyfriend and she had no other option but to leave Chewy behind.

“He had a pretty good bump on the side of his head. He also had some really bad pain in his jaw. He yawned and there was just this gut-wrenching scream,” said Patricia Montano, the foster mother who has been caring for Chewy the past few months.

Montano said the 2-pound Chihuahua is now happy and healthy.