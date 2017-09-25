Students seeks closure after classmate killed in drive-by shooting

BLACKLICK, OH (WCMH) — “Angry and confused.”

Licking Heights High School Principal Ken Kraemer said that’s how many students are feeling after a freshman classmate was shot and killed last week.

The killer is still out there. Monday night, a candlelight vigil was held in 15-year-old Mohamed Abdulkadir’s honor.

“This was very devastating to our community,” said Anab Yusuf, a neighbor of Abdulkadir’s. “I’m sure no one could ever imagine this would happen to Mohamed. An innocent child goes to school, comes back from school, just playing around in the parking lot and, hey, there he goes. A few seconds away, his life is gone.”

Abdulkadir was killed in a drive-by shooting just after 4pm last Monday in a Blacklick neighborhood.

Principal Kraemer said students want closure.

“It’s been difficult, it’s been difficult especially with an open investigation so you’re trying to work with students and staff that are grieving,” he said. “We have people that are angry and upset and confused about the investigation as a whole.”

A counselor said the Somali community is scared after what happened. Yusuf called for unity.

“Be kind to one another,” she said. “Communicate with one another as a community and support one another.”