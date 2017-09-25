BRECKENRIDGE, TX (KTAB) — A Texas restaurant has made the decision to not screen any NFL games until further notice amidst league-wide protests during the national anthem.

Canyon Road Barn & Grill, located in Breckenridge, used social media to give the following message to patrons Monday morning:

There will be no viewing of any televised NFL games on any of the six big screen TV’s until further notice. For the 99 great things being an American Citizen affords us, there will always be that 1 that ignites some. Freedom of speech being exercised in this establishment so COME FOR THE FOOD BUT STAY AT HOME IF YOU WANT TO WATCH AN NFL GAME 🙂 Put your money where your mouth is…Semper Fi

Several teams, including the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, chose to kneel during the National Anthem Sunday morning. Players from other teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans, refused to even enter the field until the National Anthem concluded.

These protests are largely in response to tweets from President Trump after he called for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who “disrespects our flag.”