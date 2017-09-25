Texas restaurant stops airing all NFL games ‘until further notice’ due to National Anthem protests

By Published: Updated:

BRECKENRIDGE, TX (KTAB) — A Texas restaurant has made the decision to not screen any NFL games until further notice amidst league-wide protests during the national anthem.

Canyon Road Barn & Grill, located in Breckenridge, used social media to give the following message to patrons Monday morning:

There will be no viewing of any televised NFL games on any of the six big screen TV’s until further notice. For the 99 great things being an American Citizen affords us, there will always be that 1 that ignites some. Freedom of speech being exercised in this establishment so COME FOR THE FOOD BUT STAY AT HOME IF YOU WANT TO WATCH AN NFL GAME 🙂 Put your money where your mouth is…Semper Fi

Several teams, including the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, chose to kneel during the National Anthem Sunday morning. Players from other teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans, refused to even enter the field until the National Anthem concluded.

These protests are largely in response to tweets from President Trump after he called for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who “disrespects our flag.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s