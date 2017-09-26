10 best locally owned coffee shops in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Is there any better way to start the day than with a piping hot cup of your favorite coffee?

International Coffee Day is on Friday, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a tasty cup ‘o Joe. Whether you’re a minimalist who takes their coffee black, a connoisseur who demands the bone-dry cappuccino with an extra espresso shot or just someone who likes a little coffee with your creamer, the Columbus area has plenty of locally owned shops that can give you exactly what you want.

I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite local coffee shops are, and here’s what they said:

Upper Cup Coffee Company

What began as a wholesale coffee roaster in 2010 has grown into one of the best coffee houses in Columbus. Located in Old Towne East, Upper Cup Coffee has it all from minimalist drip, pour over and French press coffee to “Fancy Drinks” –lattes, café mochas, cappuccinos and iced drinks. Plus, if you want something to eat, you can make it a combo for as little as $7.00.

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

Stauf’s is a Columbus staple. The micro-roaster serves wholesale, retail and mail-order customers throughout the US. They start with the highest-quality Arabica beans from more than 20 countries across the world. The coffees are roasted by had to order, so they will always be at peak flavor and freshness. Stauf’s has three locations throughout the Columbus area: in Grandview, the North Market and German Village.

Coffee Connections

Located in Hilliard, Coffee Connections began with one goal: to connect people through a quality coffee experience. Since opening their doors in 2013, Coffee Connections has won customer after customer over with their amazing coffee and intimate atmosphere.

Crimson Cup Coffee House

When asked what their favorite coffee shops were, viewers kept mentioning one name: Crimson Cup. With two locations in Clintonville and Upper Arlington, this local coffee chain has been serving up delicious brews since 1991. They travel the world to find the best coffee out there and bring it straight to you. Plus, their Friend2Farmer program allows small coffee farmers to earn more money than they could on the open market.

5 Bean Coffee

Want all the convenience of a chain coffee shop (Wi-Fi, a drive through, TVs, patio) without the chain store? Stop by 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg! They have a huge drink selection and baked goods, plus they cater.

Mission Coffee Co.

For more than 10 years, Mission Coffee has been serving delicious drinks and supporting the culture and sense of community that stands behind the importance of a great product. They only select the finest coffees from roasters around the country. New to gourmet coffee? Don’t worry – Mission Coffee Co.’s atmosphere fosters questions, develops conversations and embraces knowledge, so there’s no need to feel intimidated by the boundless options in the coffee world.

Liberty Tree Coffee & Tea

Located in Baltimore, Ohio, Liberty Tree has what it takes to fill your caffeine craving. From hot to iced to frozen beverages, they have it all. Free Wi-Fi is available and they offer a small selection of baked goods. Some out-of-state NBC4 fans even make sure to stop by before they return home.

Java Central Cafe and Roaster

Live music? Check. Local art? Check. Amazing coffee roasted in-house? Check. Java Central has been serving the Westerville area for a decade and has everything you could ask for: great coffee, a reading room, live music, author readings and much more.

Fox in the Snow Cafe

If you’re looking for a place that offers not only amazing coffee but also baked goods made from scratch, Fox in the Snow in Columbus is the place for you. From espresso to New Orleans iced coffee and everything in between, you won’t leave Fox in the Snow disappointed.

The Roosevelt Coffee House

Want your cup of coffee to do some good in the world? Check out The Roosevelt Coffeehouse in the Discovery District! When you get your coffee there, you’re not only supporting a local coffee shop, you’re helping fight human trafficking, supporting clean water initiatives and working to end hunger. Don’t be surprised if your coffee tastes like good deeds.