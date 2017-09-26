2018 Kia Stinger starts at $32,795; sport sedan tops out at $51K

The 2018 Kia Stinger will start at $32,795 for a rear-drive model equipped with a 255-horsepower turbo-4, the automaker announced Tuesday. The Stinger will go on sale in the U.S. in December.

The twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 version, which makes 365 hp, will cost $39,895 to start. All-wheel drive is a $2,200 option on all versions, but the rear-drive version’s limited-slip differential speaks to the Stinger’s intended audience.

All in, a V-6-powered, AWD Stinger could run just north of $51,000 although detailed pricing won’t be available until November.

The first rear-drive sport sedan from Kia will be available in base, Premium, GT, GT1, and GT2 trim levels. Base and Premium versions will be powered by a turbo-4, while the rest of the lineup is V-6-only. GT versions are will use Kia’s first electronically adjustable adaptive damper setup to vary the suspension’s response and ride. Former BMW M engineering boss Albert Biermann helped tune the chassis in Germany, at the automaker’s newly minted facility at the Nuerburgring.

According to Kia, V-6 equipped Stingers will sprint up to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, and will reach a top speed of 167 mph. An 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters is standard across all models. It’s shared with other models including the Kia K900.

Kia’s first foray into performance car territory will undercut traditional European and American rivals. The base price is significantly lower than competitors from Cadillac and BMW, which start at roughly $3,000 more for a base ATS or 3-Series with a turbo-4 engine.

If the price for the Kia Stinger wasn’t a shot across performance automakers’ noses, then the following should be a shot up them: Kia may be developing a V-8 version of the sedan.