Better Call Jackson: Family reaches out when power wheelchair stops working, supplier stops responding

COSHOCTON, OH (WCMH) — Jim Alvarez of Coshocton was an active man until he was hit by a drunk driver in 1984.

His wife Pat says the accident resulted Alvarez undergoing more than 40 surgeries. Alvarez also lives with a closed head trauma – a hole in his brain from the pressure.

Alvarez could no longer walk, and a doctor suggested a power wheelchair. Alvarez was measured for it and began using the $35,000 chair in December 2016.

It was an improvement in his life.

“It gave me the freedom to get around by myself, independence,” Alvarez said.

But that freedom only lasted a month. Alvarez said parts began to fall off the chair. His wife Pat said one of the scariest moments came when the power chair drove her husband into the kitchen oven.

“It broke within a month when it was here,” Pat said. “There was a time the throttle stuck on it and he couldn’t get it to stop and it threw him into our oven, shattered the oven door. I had glass everywhere.”

The company that provided the chair, Numotion, made six repair trips to Alvarez’s home, but the chair still isn’t working. That’s when the Alvarezs gave NBC4’s Mike Jackson a call.

Better Call Jackson reached out to Numotion, and the company sent a statement from Chris Till, the company’s vice president of communication:

“Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), we are not legally able to comment on the specifics of this situation. At Numotion, our customers are our number one priority.”

Better Call Jackson will stay on this story for the Alvarez family and keep viewers posted on the progress.