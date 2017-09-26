Car accident causes power outage, road closure in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Cleveland Avenue is closed following a single-vehicle accident on Cleveland Avenue Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called to the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue just after 11:15 pm on the report of a crash.

Police say a vehicle hit a power pole, causing the pole to fall.

Cleveland Avenue is closed both directions at 15th Avenue and 17th Avenue.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

The fallen pole caused electricity in the area to go out.

AEP has been notified of the accident and will work to restore power as quickly as possible.

According to the AEP website, the power is expected to come back on around 4:30 am. Around 1,500 customers are currently affected.