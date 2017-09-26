Columbus City Schools to resume normal schedule Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After two days of early dismissals, Columbus City Schools will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, scorching temperatures forced the school district to close early. More than 40 of the schools are without central air in the buildings. To keep students cool, teachers hand out water battles, run fans and limit the amount of time students spend outside.

After school activities and athletic practices were also canceled on Monday and Tuesday.

Columbus City Schools spokesperson Scott Varner told NBC4 that all schools will resume a normal schedule on Wednesday.