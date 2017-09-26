Columbus City Schools to resume normal schedule Wednesday

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After two days of early dismissals, Columbus City Schools will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, scorching  temperatures forced the school district to close early. More than 40 of the schools are without central air in the buildings. To keep students cool, teachers hand out water battles, run fans and limit the amount of time students spend outside.

After school activities and athletic practices were also canceled on Monday and Tuesday.

Columbus City Schools spokesperson Scott Varner told NBC4 that all schools will resume a normal schedule on Wednesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s