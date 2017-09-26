Columbus Police searching for missing adult last seen on southeast side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing adult, last seen in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, Michael Allen Hilton, 60, went missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the area of Moler Road and Kermit Avenue.

Hilton is a white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dirty gray t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Hilton’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

