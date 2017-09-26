WATCH: Cubs’ Addison Russell spills Cardinals fan’s nachos; buys him some more

By Published: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Say cheese!

Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs were all smiles after moving within a victory of another division title Monday night.

Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2. Chicago can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands chasing a foul ball down the third-base line and spilling a man’s tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfiebefore heading back to play shortstop.

“That was pretty entertaining,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Someone brought a plate of nachos to the dugout a little later, and Russell decided to make the delivery.

“Normally I don’t do that,” Russell said with a laugh. “But being the case of me being nachoed all over, even on my cleats, I thought ‘What, why not?’ A once-in-a-lifetime experience. He had a great night at the ballgame.

“You don’t want to get in front of a man and his nachos,” he added.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s