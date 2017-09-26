WATCH: Cubs’ Addison Russell spills Cardinals fan’s nachos; buys him some more

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Say cheese!

Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs were all smiles after moving within a victory of another division title Monday night.

Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2. Chicago can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands chasing a foul ball down the third-base line and spilling a man’s tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfiebefore heading back to play shortstop.

“That was pretty entertaining,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Someone brought a plate of nachos to the dugout a little later, and Russell decided to make the delivery.

“Normally I don’t do that,” Russell said with a laugh. “But being the case of me being nachoed all over, even on my cleats, I thought ‘What, why not?’ A once-in-a-lifetime experience. He had a great night at the ballgame.

“You don’t want to get in front of a man and his nachos,” he added.