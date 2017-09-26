FBI task force searching for serial bank robber in Central Ohio

By Published: Updated:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are searching for a serial bank robber who hit multiple Central Ohio banks in one day.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect robbed four banks in four different Central Ohio cities on one day. The robberies happened in Lancaster, Circleville, The Plains and South Bloomfield on Sept. 13.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s with sandy blonde hair, standing around 5’8″ and weighing between 135 and 150 pounds He was wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket and a black shirt.

He was last seen driving a black sedan with a stolen license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Beard with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force by sending an email to bbeard@columbuspolice.org.

