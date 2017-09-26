Franklin County Deputy crashes into west Columbus home

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Deputy crashed into a home in west Columbus Tuesday.

At about 11am, today, emergency crews were called to the area of S. Brinker Avenue and Briggs Road on the report of a crash.

Witnesses tell NBC4, the deputy had lights and sirens going on the cruiser when it struck another vehicle in the intersection.

The cruiser veered off the road and crashed into the side of a house.

According to witnesses, the deputy was able to get out of the cruiser and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

