Groom saves drowning boy during wedding photo shoot

LONDON, Ontario (WFLA/CNN) — A groom in Canada went from the bride’s dream man to a superhero and the social media response to his heroic act has been incredible.

What a photo! This is a rescue mission we won’t soon forget.

Clayton and Brittany Cook just said their “I do’s” and were taking their wedding photos when Clayton noticed a little boy struggling in a river.

Without hesitation, all dressed up, the groom rushed over, got into the water and pulled the boy out.. and the wedding photographer captured the whole thing.

In the photos, you can see a well-dressed Clayton Cook in the nearly waist-high water pulling the drenched boy safely onto dry land.

And this story gets even better. The bride said she wasn’t even surprised by her husband’s heroic actions. She just said, “That’s who Clay is to me.” So sweet!