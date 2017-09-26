Indiana nurse-turned-serial killer dies in prison

VERMILLION CO., IN (WCMH) — An Indiana nurse-turned-serial killer convicted of taking the lives of six people has died behind bars.

Orville Lynn Majors, dubbed the “Angle of Death,” was sentenced to 360 years in prison nearly 18 years ago for killing six people. According to WTHI, Majors, 56, died Monday night of natural causes.

Majors was a nurse at what used to be the Vermillion County hospital in Indiana. A jury convicted him of injecting patients with a fatal dose of potassium chloride and epinephrine in the 1990s.

Police cracked the case when an electro-physiologist from Indianapolis noticed a disturbing pattern in more than 100 medical charts while Majors worked as a nurse at the hospital. He was convicted on murder charges in 1999, and is suspected of causing dozens of more deaths.

According to the Associated Press, studies linked Majors to nearly 130 deaths in the hospital’s intensive care unit between 1993 and 1995, but that information was never used as evidence in the trial. The case tore rural Vermillion County apart. Many were angry that a man who had grown up there could be accused of such horrific crimes.

Frank Turchi, the lead investigator, said the case consumed his life for nearly five years and he was never able to fully let it go.

“For me, it was the hospital I was born in, and it was the community I was raised in,” Turchi told WTHI. “So, there were people that hated me for what I did and there were people that were very happy with what I did.”

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.