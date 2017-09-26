Kayaker rescues puppies found dumped in river

UXBRIDGE, MA (WJAR/NBC News) Police in Uxbridge, Massachusetts are asking anyone with information about abandoned puppies rescued by a kayaker over the weekend to come forward.

Police say the puppies were tied in a grain sack and dumped in the Blackstone River.

Animal control officer Kevin Sullivan said whoever dumped the dogs had plenty of options.

“I can’t even fathom the idea of it. I mean, they literally could have called anybody. I mean, go drop them off at a police station, animal control officer. Anybody would help these guys. I can’t ever think of an idea when it would be okay to do something like this,” Sullivan said.

Animal control is also worried about the health of the dog that gave birth to the puppies.